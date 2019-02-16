Interim Protection From Arrest To Robert Vadra Extended Till March 2

Robert Vadra is being questioned in a money laundering case.

A Delhi court today, extended interim bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case till March 2 and directed him to join the probe whenever asked to, after the Enforcement Directorate complained that he had not been cooperating.

Robert Vadra's lawyer sought extension of the interim bail after the probe agency requested for more time to file a reply to his anticipatory bail plea.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, and said the interim orders of protection from arrest will continue till next date of hearing. The court also extended bail for his close aide and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora.

He had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property. The probe agency had said it had information about various other properties that Robert Vadra owns, including two houses worth millions of pounds.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that it needed to question Robert Vadra in the case and opposed his anticipatory bail plea, saying that he was not cooperating in the case.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Robert Vadra had said he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law".