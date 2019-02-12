"God Is With Us," Writes Robert Vadra On Questioning Of Mother, 75

Robert Vadra with his 75-year-old mother Maureen Vadra. (File photo)

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, lashed out at what he called a "vindictive government" on Tuesday over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to his 75-year-old mother Maureen Vadra along with him in a money-laundering case. The two were questioned for eight hours in Jaipur, with a lunch break in between.

While Mr Vadra's mother's questioning has concluded, he has been asked to appear tomorrow as well.

"Today, he was questioned for about 8-9 hours. Investigation will continue tomorrow, he has to appear before ED at 10:30 am. His mother's investigation has concluded," Robert Vadra's lawyer SJ Khaitan said.

Mr Vadra has denied any wrongdoing and accuses the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting him, more so at a time when his wife Priyanka Gandhi has joined politics and will campaign in a part of Uttar Pradesh that includes the constituency of PM Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- who accompanied her husband and mother-in-law to Jaipur after launching her campaign with a mega roadshow in Lucknow yesterday -- dropped them off at the ED office this morning in a gesture of solidarity. She had Dropped off Mr Vadra on the first day of his questioning in Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

"So here we are my 75-year-old mother and me in Jaipur to depose in front of the Enforcement Directorate. Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen, who the world knows has lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well. Three deaths and all I did was to ask her to spend time with me in my office, so I can look after her and we both could grieve on our losses, while spending time together," Robert Vadra, 50, posted on Facebook.



"Now she is being accused, maligned and called to be interrogated, for spending time in my office," said the businessman, who has been questioned for three days by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

Robert Vadra added: "This too shall pass and will make me stronger. What goes around comes around. God is with us!!"

"Everything has been examined by the CBI. This is nothing but sheer vendetta. Every leader is being attacked by political vendetta," said Mr Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi.

The Vadras were told by the Rajasthan High Court last month to appear before the Enforcement Directorate after they asked the court for protection against any coercive action against them.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in 2015 following the complaint of a Bikaner land official on illegal land allotment in an area considered sensitive as it is close to the border with Pakistan.

The official alleged that government land in 34 villages of Bikaner for army use was bought illegally at cheap rates through forged documents. The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Mr Vadra on the alleged role of a firm linked to him, Skylight Hospitality, which had bought land in Bikaner. The company allegedly sold the land at an inflated price.

Mr Vadra was questioned in Delhi on another money laundering case involving the purchase of a property in the UK worth 1.9 million pounds (approximately Rs. 17 crore).