Probe Agency ED Seizes Properties Worth Rs 7.31 Crore In Alleged Call Centre Scam

The Directorate of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 7.31 crore located in Ludhiana and Mohali. The action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, is linked to an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent call centre racket operated by Ankush Bassi, Piyush Malik, Gurmeet Singh Gandhi, and others.

The probe agency initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The accused are alleged to have operated illegal call centres that targeted foreign nationals by posing as customer support representatives.

According to the ED, the fraudsters manipulated overseas victims into purchasing gift cards and Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) on the pretext of providing technical support. These digital assets and gift cards were subsequently cashed out in India through crypto exchanges. The proceeds were layered through multiple bank accounts held by the accused and their family members to obscure the money trail.

The investigation further revealed that the illegally obtained funds were funneled into the purchase of high-value immovable properties in Punjab.

The ED confirmed that further investigation into the financial trail and involved entities is underway.

