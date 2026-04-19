RO Water, AI Investment: DMK's Chennai-Specific Addition To Poll Manifesto

With just four days to go for polling across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has unveiled a Chennai-specific "Super 6" package, in addition to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) manifesto, sharpening the party's focus on the capital city even as the state heads into a high-stakes election.

The DMK's latest announcement aimed exclusively at Chennai seeks to address urban infrastructure, mobility and future jobs. The promises include RO drinking water supply for areas without Metro Water access, a world-class cultural centre, and 1,000 minibuses to improve last-mile connectivity linking interior streets with metro, bus and suburban rail networks.

Among other key proposals are completion of the Chennai Metro Rail expansion by 2028, a threefold increase in veterinarians and dog catchers for animal birth control measures, and a Rs 10,000 crore investment in a dedicated hub for artificial intelligence, animation, visual effects and immersive technologies. A "Global Talent Gateway" is also part of the plan, aimed at creating world-class infrastructure, boosting skill development and generating high-income jobs in the capital.

The announcement comes a day after the defeat of the Delimitation Amendment Bill in Parliament, which had been linked to expediting women's reservation.

While the election is for the entire state, Chennai remains politically significant. In 2021, the DMK swept all 16 Assembly seats in the capital, reinforcing its status as a stronghold. However, the contest this time is more intense, with actor-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) mounting an aggressive campaign in urban constituencies.

Key candidates underline the importance of Chennai in this election. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the fray from Chepauk Thiruvallikeni. Vijay is contesting from Perambur, with his close aide Bussy Anand fielded from T Nagar and party general secretary (elections) Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam.

Though it is a five-cornered contest statewide, the principal fight is seen between the DMK, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the TVK. The AIADMK, seeking to reclaim lost ground after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, is attempting a political comeback after a series of electoral setbacks.

The DMK is also banking on its broader welfare-driven manifesto, including doubling the monthly assistance for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and offering Rs 8,000 vouchers for home appliances - measures expected to have a strong appeal among women voters.

For Vijay, this election marks a crucial debut. With a strong following among youth and women, the TVK is projecting confidence of replicating the first-time electoral successes of leaders like CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran.

As Tamil Nadu votes, the Chennai-specific "Super 6" underscores the DMK's strategy of reinforcing its dominance in the capital, even as it seeks a second consecutive term across the state amid a resurgent opposition and the emergence of a new political challenger.