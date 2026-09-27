Risky Overtake, Flip, Passenger Out The Window: Delhi WagonR Crash On Camera

A video has gone viral on social media showing a WagonR overturning near the Shakti Nagar roundabout in Delhi.

The video shows the speeding car trying to overtake an e-rickshaw from the left side. Subsequently, while attempting to avoid another e-rickshaw that appeared ahead, the car lost control, struck the divider, and overturned.

During the accident, a passenger seated in the rear was almost completely thrown out through the back window. Fortunately, he avoided colliding with the road or the divider.

The occupants managed to get out of the car afterwards, and there are no reports of anyone sustaining serious injuries. The video further shows the occupants flipping the car back with help from local residents.

Earlier today, police said a man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his SUV into several parked vehicles and injured a community dog in South Delhi's CR Park, following which an FIR was registered.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding rash and negligent driving, following which a team reached the spot and found the vehicle with three occupants, of whom the driver was found inebriated.

