Rishi Kapoor's Daughter To Drive 1,400 Km To Mumbai Amid Lockdown

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been given permission to travel by road

Actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been given permission to travel by road to Mumbai for his funeral amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Riddhima Kapoor, 39, who is married to an industrialist and stays in Delhi, had reportedly asked the Union Home Ministry last night for permission to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight.

Sources say she was told permission to fly could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. As an option, she asked to be allowed to drive to Mumbai.

"She sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes," a senior police officer told NDTV. Delhi Police has always given permission in such circumstances, he said.

She will now travel by road and is expected to reach Mumbai after a 1,400 km-journey, which roughly takes 18 hours. Flights, trains and inter-state travel have been banned during the lockdown to slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 in the country.

Yesterday, over a month into the shutdown, the centre allowed the movement of stranded migrants, students and tourists desperate to return home.

Others are allowed to travel by road in case of emergencies, with special passes.

Rishi Kapoor, 67, died in Mumbai this morning after a long battle with cancer. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor are in Mumbai.

One of India's most beloved actors, Rishi Kapoor had been in hospital in the last few days. His older brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of his death.

This is the second loss for the film fraternity in as many days. Yesterday, another acclaimed actor, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer at 53.

In a statement, Rishi Kapoor's family said he would like to be remembered by his fans with a smile and not with tears.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," said the family.