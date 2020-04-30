'Terrible Week For Indian Cinema': India Mourns Legend Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at 67, a day after another veteran, Irrfan Khan, died

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today tweeted condolences on the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The 67-year-old actor died after fighting cancer. He was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai by his family on Wednesday morning.

Rishi Kapoor's death comes a day after another Bollywood veteran and celebrated actor, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Other leaders soon tweeted condolences on hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.