Rights Body Seeks Report In Alleged Conversion Case In Madhya Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging illegal religious conversion activities in several madrasas across Madhya Pradesh. The complaint claims that 556 Hindu children are being targeted for conversion by being enrolled in 27 unauthorised madrasas operating in Morena and adjoining districts.

According to the complaint, these madrasas are teaching the Quran and Hadith to Hindu minors without government authorisation, allegedly violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Article 28(3) of the Constitution, and a state government order issued on June 15, 2015.

The complainant further alleged that the alleged conversion racket may be linked to illegal foreign funding and "anti-national" elements.

Taking note of the matter, the NHRC has directed the Principal Secretary of School Education to submit an action-taken report within 15 days.

The complaint mentions madrasas located in Islampura, Jaura, Porsa, Ambah, Kailaras, Sabalgarh, and other parts of Morena district. The key allegation is that Hindu minors are being compelled to study religious texts without parental consent or state approval.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that strict measures would be taken. "Forcing someone to learn about another religion and inviting them to madrasas for such teaching is not justified. The government and the Education Department will act strictly, and madrasas where Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, or Sikh children are taught Islam will be locked. This will not be tolerated," Sharma said.

He added that the state government must ensure inspections by District Education Officers and Collectors to determine which institutions are operating without recognition, who is teaching, and whether inducements or coercion are being used.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Law Minister PC Sharma blamed the government for the situation. "If Hindu children are studying in madrasas, what is the Education Department doing? The government makes laws against love jihad and religious conversion, but what about enforcement? This is just event management. Officials are not doing their duty, and the BJP only divides society on the basis of religion and caste for votes," Sharma said.

According to official figures, Madhya Pradesh has 1,505 government-recognised madrasas where 9,417 non-Muslim children also study. The new allegations pertain to unrecognised institutions reportedly functioning without legal sanction.

The NHRC's directive now puts the spotlight on the state Education Department, which is expected to clarify how unauthorised madrasas are operating and whether children are being compelled to participate in religious instruction.