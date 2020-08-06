Rhea Chakraborty Paid From 2 Bank Accounts of Sushant Rajput: Investigators

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have two properties in Mumbai's prime location (File)

Money from two of the four bank accounts belonging to actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been transferred to his friend, Rhea Chakraborty, sources in the Enforcement Directorate have said. The agency has been investigating financial situation of the actor, who died on June 14, to weigh the possibility of money laundering.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. The police suspected it was a case of suicide. But following allegations that the talented upcoming actor was driven to his death by the nepotism and cliques in Bollywood that admits no outsiders, a detailed investigation is on.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna-based family, meanwhile, filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her and her family of financially cheating the actor, subjecting him to mental harassment and driving him to suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput had accounts in Kotak Mahindra bank, HDFC and Standard Chartered. Money from the biggest account in Kotak and HDFC has been transferred to Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have two properties in Mumbai's prime location, which were recently purchased. The agency has asked her to show the documents of these properties.

The actor, sources said, had a small farm house at Pavani, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. He also had an apartment in Goregaon. The actor, who had two cars, was also paying off a car loan, sources said.