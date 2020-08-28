CBI's 10 Questions For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Rajput Case: Sources

Rhea Chakraborty's questioning will continue for a few more days, according to officers. (File photo)

Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a day after she told the media about the "unbearable mental torture" of being investigated by multiple agencies.

Sources say Rhea Chakraborty's statement will be recorded by the Investigation Officer. The CBI is investigating allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput's family that she and her family mentally harassed the actor, took money from his accounts and had a possible role in his death in June. Her brother Showik is also being grilled by the agency.

They both are being questioned separately and will be checked for inconsistencies in their versions, say sources.

The CBI, say sources, has 10 key questions for Rhea Chakraborty, a 28-year-old actor who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a year and left his home on June 8, six days before he was found dead.

The questions she is being asked are:

1.Who informed her about Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Where was she?

2. On hearing of the death, did she go to his Bandra home? If not, why, when and where did she see his body?

3.Why did she leave Sushant Singh Rajput's home on June 8?

4.Did she leave the actor's home after any fight?

5.After leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's home, did she have any communication with him between June 9 and 14? If yes, what was it about and if not, why?

6.Did Sushant Singh Rajput try to communicate with her in those days? Did she ignore his calls and messages? If so, why? Why did she block his calls?

7.Did Sushant Singh Rajput try reaching out to any of her family members? What was the communication about?

8. Details of Sushant Singh Rajput's health issues and the treatment he was taking. Details of doctors, psychiatrists and medication.

9.What was Rhea Chakraborty's relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's family?

10.Why did she ask for a CBI probe into the death? Did she sense foul play?

Rhea Chakraborty's questioning will continue for a few more days, according to sources. Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani are also being questioned by the agency, which took over the entire investigation after a Supreme Court order last week.