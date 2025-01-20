Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is in the city court for the pronouncement of the sentence. Anirban Das, the Additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, had on Saturday declared the 33-year-old guilty of rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9 last year.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) provides for a punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which would mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death. Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life. Section 64 (rape) of the BNS ensures a jail term of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term.

Here Are Updates On RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's Sentencing: