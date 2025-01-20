Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is in the city court for the pronouncement of the sentence. Anirban Das, the Additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, had on Saturday declared the 33-year-old guilty of rape and murder of the trainee doctor on August 9 last year.
Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) provides for a punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which would mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death. Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life. Section 64 (rape) of the BNS ensures a jail term of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term.
"Pray For Highest Penalty To Maintain People's Faith In Society": CBI To Court
"We pray for highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society," the CBI lawyer tells court ahead of sentencing in the RG Kar rape-murder case.
"Rarest Of Rare Case”: Prosecution Demands Death Penalty
"There is a category of cases where death penalty can be given. It’s the rarest of rare category. The doctor was there at a government hospital to help patients. This falls into the rarest of rare category," the prosecution tells court.
"She was meritorious student. In her death, it is a loss for society," it adds.
"Not Done Anything": Sanjay Roy Tells Sealdah Court
"I have not done anything, still, I have been held guilty," Sanjay Roy tells Sealdah court.
"Want To Know Your Views On Punishment": Court To Sanjay Roy
“It was proven you raped and killed victim. Now I want to know your views on punishment," Judge Anirban Das to Sanjay Roy.
"I Have Been Framed": Sanjay Roy To Court
"I haven't done this. I have been framed," Sanjay Roy tells court during the sentencing.
"I heard lots of things were destroyeed. You decide whether I have been framed or not," he adds.
Judge Anirban Das and the Kolkata rape-murder convict are now in the courtroom for pronouncement of the sentence.
'CBI Failed To Catch Others': Doctor's Parents Before RG Kar Case Sentence
The victim's mother has expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation, alleging that "other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice".
"Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society," she said ahead of Sanjay Roy's sentencing.
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Demands Death Penalty
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would not comment on Sanjay Roy's sentencing until the court delivers its judgement.
She, however, said she had earlier demanded the death penalty. "But it depends on the judge and how the case has been framed."
"I'm Being Framed": Kolkata Rape-Murder Convict To Court After Saturday Verdict
Sanjay Roy on Saturday told the court that he was not guilty and was "being framed". As he was being taken out, Roy said a certain "IPS" (Indian Police Service) officer "knew everything".
"One IPS knows everything, why am I not being allowed to speak? I haven't done this. Why are those who did it being allowed to go? I always wear a 'rudraksh' around my neck. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken (referring to a popular belief). What justice can I expect?" he said.
Responding to Roy, Anirban Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Sealdah court, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced.
“Have Faith In Judge”: RG Kar Case Victim’s Father Ahead Of Sentencing
Ahead of the sentencing, the parents of the victim doctor said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice.
“We have faith in the judge,” the victim’s father said.
About 500 policemen have been deployed to the Sealdah court ahead of Sanjay Roy's pronouncement of the punishment.
The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors.
Possible Punishments Sanjay Roy Can Get
The charges under which Sanjay Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment, also known as the death penalty.
The RG Kar Rape-Murder Case That Shocked India
The 31-year-old doctor was on duty on August 8 night and was found dead the next morning. Her semi-naked body was found on the third floor of the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The incident sent shockwaves across the country and triggered nationwide protests.
The victim was referred to as 'Abhaya' (the fearless), on the lines of the 2012 Delhi rape case trial, in which the victim was named 'Nirbhaya'.
