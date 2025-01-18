RG Kar Victim's Father Breaks Down In Court, Has A Message For Judge

The father of the victim in the Kolkata rape and murder case broke down in court today after Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, was found guilty of the crime, more than five months after the incident sent shockwaves across the country.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deal with punishments for death and murder.

The semi-naked body of the on-duty 31-year-old doctor was found on the third floor of the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year. Roy was arrested the next day.

When Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, delivered the verdict, the victim's father told him that he had "honoured the faith" he had in him.

The sentencing will take place on Monday.

During the hearing, Roy said he was being "framed".

"I haven't done this. Why are those who did it being allowed to go?," the 33-year-old said, to which the judge said he would be given an opportunity to speak on Monday.

While investigators have alleged that he acted alone, the victim's family have claimed that other persons were involved in the crime. They have also filed an application before the court seeking further investigation into the case.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the case initially, arrested Roy on August 10. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Roy's in-camera trial commenced on November 12 and concluded on January 9, during which 50 witnesses were examined.