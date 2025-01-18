A Rape-Murder, Then Massive Protests: Timeline Of Kolkata's RG Kar College Case

A local court will deliver its verdict on the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today. Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, will deliver the judgement.

Timeline of RG Kar rape and murder case:

August 9, 2024: An on-duty 31-year-old doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was raped and murdered. Her semi-naked body was found on the third floor of the seminar hall.

August 10: The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the case initially, arrested the accused, Sanjay Roy. A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, Roy was later charged with committing the crime.

The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and other parts of the country.

August 12: The hospital's principal, Sandip Ghosh, stepped down amid nationwide protests. The West Bengal government also transferred the hospital's Superintendent.

August 13: The victim's parents and several public interest litigations (PILs) filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and citing distrust in the Kolkata Police. The high court transferred the probe to the CBI.

August 14: The Kolkata Police formally handed Sanjay Roy over to the CBI.

August 15: Widespread protests - 'Reclaim the Night' - was organized by women and activists, demanding justice and protection for women. At RG Kar Medical College, the protests turned violent and a mob damaged the hospital and crime scene.

August 17: Healthcare services were hit across the country as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services in solidarity with the victim, referred to as 'Abhaya' (the fearless).

August 18: The Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the case amid the national outcry and posted the hearing for August 20.

August 20: A three-judge bench led by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the Kolkata Police, and the hospital administration over the delay in filing the FIR. The court also constituted a 10-member task force to address the safety of healthcare professionals.

August 27: A 'Nabanna Abhijan' call was given by an unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that this was a BJP-backed protest. The march to the West Bengal secretariat, however, turned into clashes between police and protestors, leading to a state-wide strike called by the BJP on August 28.

September 2: The CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial fraud at RG Kar Hospital during his tenure.

September 14: Mamata Banerjee took a surprise step to end the impasse between her government and protesting doctors, and visited the site where the medics were staging a sit-in and addressed them.

The same day, the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh and a Kolkata police officer, Abhijit Mondal, over delays in the registration of an FIR and missing evidence in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

October 5: After more than 50 days of protest in two phases, doctors began a hunger strike.

October 7: The CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Sanjoy Roy in the case and said he allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the medic had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.



October 24: The protesting doctors called off the hunger strike after a meeting with Mamata Banerjee.

November 12: The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced. A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused in the case, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. T

December 13: The Sealdah court in Kolkata granted bail to Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal in the case as the chargesheet against them was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period.

January 9: The hearing in Sanjay Roy's trial was concluded, during which 50 witnesses were examined.

January 18,: Sealdah court to deliver its verdict.