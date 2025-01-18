"I'm Being Framed": Kolkata Rape-Murder Convict To Court After Verdict

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the gruesome rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, has been found guilty by a local court in Kolkata today. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deal with rape, murder and causing death.

The former civic volunteer claimed that he was not guilty and was "being framed". As he was being taken out, Roy said a certain "IPS" (Indian Police Service) officer knew everything.

"One IPS knows everything, why am I not being allowed to speak? I haven't done this. Why are those who did it being allowed to go? I always wear a 'rudraksh' around my neck. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken (referring to a popular belief). What justice can I expect?" he said.

Responding to Roy, Anirban Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Sealdah court, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced.

"You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be pronounced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 pm to hear. Then I will pronounce the punishment," he said.

The judge added, "I have criticised some activities of the police authorities and hospital authorities which came out in the evidence. Activities of the head of department, medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) and principal created some confusion and that has been criticised."

The judgment was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year and over 160 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9.

The crime led to nationwide outrage and protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and other parts of the country, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security arrangements in state-run hospitals.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal also came under fire from doctors and opposition parties for its alleged mishandling of the case.