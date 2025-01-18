RG Kar Case Verdict: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty Of Raping And Murdering Kolkata's RG Kar Doctor

A local court in Kolkata has found Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old former civic police volunteer, guilty in the gruesome rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital. He will be sentenced on Monday, bringing closure to the brutal incident that had shaken the nation last year.

The 31-year-old doctor, who was on duty on August 8 night, was found dead the next morning, sparking a massive probe and protests that brought Bengal to a standstill.

In a 160-page judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah today convicted Roy under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deal with rape, murder, and causing death.

"I have criticised some activities of the police and hospital authorities which came out in the evidence. Activities of the HoD, MSVP and Principal created some confusion and that has been criticised," said judge Anirban Das.

After the judgment, the victim's father broke down in the court and told the judge, "You have honoured the faith that I reposed in you."

Brought to the crowded courtroom on Saturday afternoon amid tight security, Roy repeated his claim that he was being framed as his lawyers tried to calm him down. When he was being taken out, he claimed a certain "IPS" knew everything.

The court said it will hear him on Monday when it hears the arguments on the punishments he would undergo.

The convict's claim of innocence contradicts his initially confession to the crime. The CBI, which had taken over the probe from Kolkata Police amid concerns of destruction of evidence, too had found him guilty.

The conviction sparks hope for thousands of doctors across India who have been demanding a safer work environment and better infrastructure that would make them feel secured.