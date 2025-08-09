RG Kar Protest: 5 Kolkata Cops Injured, 6 FIR's Registered To Probe Violence

At least five Kolkata Police personnel have sustained injuries during the RG Kar protests in the city, and three have been hospitalised, a senior police official told NDTV.

Chaos unfolded on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, meters away from the city's Park Street area, when a protest rally being led by the victim's parents and the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, clashed with the police.

Security had been heightened across the city because of rallies across the city to mark the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor on duty in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court refused to curb the protest rally- Nabanna Abhijan or march to the secretariat and directed the state to impose prohibitory orders following the law. The Kolkata Police had announced Satraganchi and Rani Rashmoni Avenue as the two protest sites.

Police had erected iron barricades chained and welded to ensure no protesters could proceed further. Shipping containers had been placed at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Hastings, Satraganchi, and key locations that lead up to the state secretariat.

The protest rally that began after 2 pm, instead of gathering at the Kolkata police designated area, began marching on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, where the police had only one line of barricades and senior officers. As the protesters raised slogans, they attempted to breach the barricade, threw bricks at the police, and hurled their flag poles.

The victim's mother sustained a head injury and was ushered out by BJP leaders, Kolkata police personnel. The Kolkata Police have filed 6 FIRs to investigate the violence at the RG Kar protest rally.