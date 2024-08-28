Bengal Will Make Death Penalty Mandatory For Rapists: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under massive pressure from the Opposition since the rape-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata -- has declared that she would change the laws in the state to make death penalty mandatory for rape. The amendment will be passed by the state assembly next week. There should only be one punishment for rape -- hanging, hanging, hanging," she said amid whoops of approval at a rally today.

Currently the rape laws have a provision for death penalty, along with jail term. It is the prerogative of the judge to decide on the severity of punishment once an offender is convicted.

Ms Banerjee, whose government has been under attack over multiple issues surrounding the rape-murder, said her party and government had demanded death penalty in an earlier case as well, but that not work. The criminals were given jail term.

"We have wanted death penalty for Kamduni rape case also. But it did not happen. They got released. I have files - it is already 10 years and they should be released now," the Chief Minister said. "Why should they be released? Why should a murderer be released? Why should a rapist be released? Why should an attacker, a torturer, be released?" she said.

She said she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing that all such loopholes be removed. But that did not happen either. "What is the point of creating such a Nyay Samhita?" she questioned.

There was also a warning for the state Governor CV Anand Bose, who has been among the sharpest critics of the state government.

Ms Banerjee said that she would sit for dharna outside Raj Bhavan if the Governor delays in giving assent to the amended bill or forwards it to the President of India for ratification.

Rules though, require that such a law will have to be signed off by the President, since criminal law is a matter which comes under both Centre and the state.

The Chief Minister said her Trinamool Congress will launch a movement from Saturday to create pressure on the Centre to pass similar legislation.