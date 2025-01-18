Found Guilty Of Doctor's Rape-Murder, Possible Punishments Sanjay Roy Can Get

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, on Saturday was found guilty of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in August last year.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Anirban Das held Roy guilty under Sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He said the quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday.

What does each of the provision refer to, and what are the punishments that Roy may be awarded:

Section 64: Punishment for rape

Sub-section 1 of the provision says that whoever, except in the cases provided for in sub-section (2), commits rape, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than 10 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.

Sub-section 2 says public servants, policemen, members of the armed forces, jail or remand home staff, hospital staff, among others, found guilty of rape shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 66: Punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim

This provision says that whoever, commits an offence punishable under sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) of section 64 and in the course of such commission, inflicts an injury which causes the death of the woman or causes the woman to be in a persistent vegetative state, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death.

Section 103 (1): Punishment for murder

This provision says that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.

