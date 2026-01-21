"<i>Jalsa</i> With Public Money": BRS Leader Flags Revanth Reddy's Clothes, Shoes

A leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of splurging public money on a luxurious lifestyle and posted a video of the Congress leader allegedly wearing expensive shoes and clothes from top international brands.

Srinivas Reddy Jakkireddy, shared a video with the caption, "Burberry to Gucci, Moncler to Hermes, Revanth's Ultra-Rich lifestyle. Jalsa with public money." The video described Reddy as "CM - Costly Man".

He posted Reddy's photographs with claims that he wore Hermes sandals worth Rs 60,000, a Hermes jacket worth Rs 6 lakh, a Burberry shirt costing Rs 42,000, among other expensive branded items.

Reddy and the Congress are yet to respond to the BRS leader's charge that the Chief Minister is misusing public money.

The Telangana Chief Minister is at Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum. At the event, he proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum every July in Hyderabad.

Reddy said one year is a long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and for making investment decisions. He said a follow-up summit can be held in Hyderabad in July or August. "I request to join me in making this happen - to bring a July WEF Forum to Hyderabad," he said.

The Congress leader said the recently held Telangana Rising Global Summit was very successful and attracted investments worth over Rs 5.75 lakh crore. "Normally, we come to Davos to sign MoUs, but this year, after the Global Business Summit's success, we are now focusing on presenting our vision and policies."