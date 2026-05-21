Retired Navy Captain Under CBI Scanner For Assets Over Rs 3 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against retired Indian Navy Captain Raminder Singh Wadhwa for allegedly amassing wealth far beyond his official income during his military career.

According to agency documents, investigators are focusing on a ten-year window between April 2010 and March 2020. During this time, Wadhwa allegedly accumulated a massive portfolio of properties and bank balances under his own name as well as those of his wife and two sons.

Sensitive Roles Under The Scanner

Wadhwa, who joined the Navy as a Sub-Lieutenant in 1989 and retired in May 2024, held several highly sensitive positions. His career graph included postings at the National Security Council Secretariat, the Directorate of Naval Design within the Submarine Design Group, and the Strategic Forces Command.

Investigators point out that his wealth shot up significantly during the exact years he held powerful decision-making ranks as a Commander and Captain.

Mapping The Numbers

A discreet inquiry by the CBI Anti Corruption Branch in New Delhi laid out the stark difference between the officer's official earnings and his actual assets.

By the start of April 2010, Wadhwa and his family held assets worth around 231 lakh rupees. Fast forward to March 2020, and that figure skyrocketed to over 690 lakh rupees.

When the agency calculated his total legitimate income from salaries, rentals, and loans against his household expenses and taxes during those ten years, the math simply did not add up. The CBI found that Wadhwa possessed unexplained wealth worth 318.55 lakh rupees, meaning his assets were nearly 49 per cent higher than what he could legally account for.

Luxury Properties And High Living

The investigation lists an array of real estate investments scattered across upscale neighbourhoods in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Among the properties flagged are a premium ground floor and basement in South Delhi Safdarjung Enclave, prime plots and commercial spaces in Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, and a flat in Greater Noida. The documents also note a massive piece of land in Haryana, Kalka, where he reportedly built a luxury farmhouse.

CBI officials expect the final figure of unexplained wealth to grow as they dig deeper. The initial calculations do not yet include the money spent on building the farmhouse, high-end vehicles, family vacations, or elite schooling for his children.

The agency noted that the properties were all bought in upscale localities, funding a highly extravagant lifestyle for the family.

Next Steps In The Probe

The formal complaint was cleared by the Anti-Corruption Branch in New Delhi. The retired officer now faces severe charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, specifically for criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The case has been handed over to a dedicated inspector in New Delhi to track down the exact flow of funds and uncover how these high-value properties were financed.