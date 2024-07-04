Respecting LAC Is Essential, S Jaishankar Tells Chinese Counterpart

Ensuring peace at the India-China border is essential, said S Jaishankar.

Respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace at the India-China border is essential, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed to his Chinese counterpart amid efforts to reduce border tensions between the two countries.

India and China have agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to address the remaining border issues, said Mr Jaishankar.

The two neighbours have been holding talks at different levels to resolve the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh.

Mr Jaishankar discussed the issue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi this morning in the Kazakh capital of Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

"Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end," he said.

"Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties," the Foreign Minister added.

India and Chinese troops had clashed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in 2020, followed by another clash along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector in 2022.

After the Arunachal incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had accused China of trying to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC.

India maintains that unless there is peace in the border areas, its ties with China cannot be normal.