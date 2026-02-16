150-Year-Old Shipwreck That Killed Eight People Found At The Bottom Of US Lake

More than 150 years after it sank in a powerful storm, the remains of the luxury steamer Lac La Belle have finally been found at the bottom of Lake Michigan. The ship went down in 1872, killing eight people. Now, shipwreck hunters say they have located the long-lost vessel, reported Newsweek.

According to the Associated Press, Shipwreck World announced that a team led by Illinois shipwreck hunter Paul Ehorn discovered the wreck in October 2022. The ship was found about 20 miles offshore between Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The delay in releasing information about the wreck was necessary to allow the team to create a 3D video model. Due to poor weather and time constraints, they were unable to complete this work before last summer.

For Ehorn, this discovery is the culmination of nearly 60 years of hard work. He has been searching for Lac La Belle since 1965. This is the 15th shipwreck he has discovered.

This discovery further enriches the history of maritime disasters in the Great Lakes. According to the Wisconsin Water Library at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are approximately 6,000 to 10,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, most of which remain undiscovered.

Wreck hunters have increased their activity in recent years, as the exotic species quagga mussels are gradually damaging these underwater landmarks.

Lac La Belle was salvaged in 1869 and, after repairs, was put back into service. On the night of October 13, 1872, it departed Milwaukee for Grand Haven, Michigan. The ship carried 53 passengers and crew, along with provisions such as barley, pork, flour, and whiskey.

About two hours after departure, a strong storm caused the ship to rapidly inundate. The captain decided to return to Milwaukee. However, high waves surrounded the ship, and the boilers stopped working.

Around 5 am, as the storm was driving the ship south, the captain ordered the lifeboats lowered. Shortly thereafter, the Lac La Belle sank from the stern.

One lifeboat capsised while heading toward shore, killing eight people. The remaining lifeboats reached the Wisconsin coast safely between Racine and Kenosha.

Search For The Wreck

In 2022, Ehorn narrowed his search area based on information from fellow wreck explorer and author Ross Richardson. Using side-scan sonar technology, they located the ship within just two hours of diving into the lake.

The wreck's exterior is currently covered with quagga mussels, and the upper cabins have been destroyed. However, the ship's main hull remains largely intact, and the oak interior remains in good condition.