Virat, Elite Horse Of President's Guard, Retires; Gets Pat From President, PM

Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse, took part in 13 Republic Day parades.

Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse, retired from his years-long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade today.

Virat was the mount of President's Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15.

Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.



