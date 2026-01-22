Republic Day Parade 2026: Who Decides Tableaux Themes, How They Are Chosen

Tableaux will take part in the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Monday, display India's culture and advancements. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) starts the annual process of selecting tableaux from States, Union Territories, and Ministries months before the parade. The exercise determines which stories, symbols, and ideas will be presented before the nation.

Themes For Republic Day 2026

The tableaux for Republic Day Parade 2026 will be presented under two themes: “Svatantrata Ka Mantr – Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi Ka Mantr – Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The themes also mark 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, India's national song.

Of the total tableaux approved for the parade, 17 will represent States and Union Territories, while 13 will come from Central Ministries, Departments, and Services. States are expected to interpret the themes through their cultural heritage, historical contributions, and development narratives.

Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will reportedly focus on the “Vande Mataram” theme. Assam's tableau will highlight Ashirakandi, known for its traditional crafts. Maharashtra plans to showcase Ganeshotsav, while West Bengal will show the state's role in India's freedom movement.

The Ministry of Culture will present a dedicated tableau on “150 Years of Vande Mataram.”

Who Decides Republic Day Themes?

The Ministry of Defence decides the Republic Day tableaux themes in consultation with other central agencies. After the announcement, States, Union Territories, and Central Ministries are invited to submit proposals that fit the approved themes.

Participation is competitive. The MoD requires all entries to be submitted through the Rashtraparv Portal. Proposals must include concept notes, sketches, written descriptions, and supporting audio-visual material.

How Themes Are Finalised

An expert committee conducts the selection through six to seven rounds of evaluation. The process starts with a review of initial sketches. The committee shares feedback and seeks revisions before clearing proposals for the next stage. Only selected entries move on to submit three-dimensional models.

The committee assesses these models for theme relevance, visual clarity, innovation, use of technology, and their ability to convey ideas to large audiences. It also places emphasis on local art forms and indigenous crafts, with a focus on regional artists and traditional performers.

The Ministry of Defence has advised participants to avoid crowded visuals, heavy text, and excessive data, underscoring the need for simple and clear designs.

150 Years Of Vande Mataram

The anniversary of Vande Mataram will shape several parts of the Republic Day celebrations beyond the tableaux. Paintings created by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, which illustrate the song's verses and were published in the Bande Mataram Album, will line Kartavya Path as view-cutters.

From January 19 to 26, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and other paramilitary forces have been organising band performances across the country on the Vande Mataram theme. Performances will also take place at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral home and birthplace at Naihati in West Bengal, now known as the Bankim Bhawan Gaveshana Kendra. Floral decorations at the parade dais will follow the same theme.