Now Watch Highlights Of Republic Day Parade With 'RDP India' App

The RDP India 2019 app was launched on Saturday on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.

In sync with the Digital India campaign of the central government, the Ministry of Defence has launched a mobile app ''RDP India 2019'', to let people watch highlights of the Republic Day event all over the world.

The app was launched on Saturday on the occasion of 70th Republic Day. People present at the parade could use the app to get details of the parade as they watched it live.

"It contains information about the parade this Republic Day in Rajpath, New Delhi, including the order of the March, details of the tableaux presented by different States and Ministries, children cultural performances, fly past and names of recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019," according to a statement.

"It was extremely informative to the spectators witnessing the parade and was widely appreciated. The app also had the provision for live streaming of the Parade," the statement added.

People who wanted to get information on the theme and ideas depicted in the tableaux or watch the entire parade, could do so by downloading the application.