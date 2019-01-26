Lt Bhavana Kasturi Becomes 1st Woman To Lead All-Men Contingent At Rajpath

A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

All India | | Updated: January 26, 2019 23:17 IST
Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led the Army Services Corps contingent.


New Delhi: 

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.

She led the Army Services Corps contingent.

Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.

Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.

