Lt Bhavana Kasturi Becomes 1st Woman To Lead All-Men Contingent At Rajpath

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led the Army Services Corps contingent.

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.

A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.

Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.