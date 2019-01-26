Indian, Chinese Army Delegations Hold Meeting In Ladakh On Republic Day

Republic Day 2019: The meeting was held at Indian BPM huts in Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points

A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of India's 70th Republic Day was held between Indian and Chinese army delegations in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir today.

In the meeting held at the Indian BPM huts in Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of eastern Ladakh, both sides sought to build upon the mutual feelings of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier V K Purohit and Colonel S S Lamba while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Colonel Bai Min and Colonel Song Zhang Li, he said.

The ceremonial BPM commenced with saluting the respective national flags by the delegation members followed by ceremonial address comprising of exchange of greetings, wishes and a vote of thanks, the spokesperson said. The address reflected the mutual desires of maintaining and improving relations at the functional level, he said, adding both the sides also sought to build upon the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions was organised.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. They parted amid a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border, the spokesperson said.