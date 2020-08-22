Army Commanders Discuss Security Situation Along China Border In Eastern Ladakh

Army Commanders reviewed operational preparedness on Northern, Western Fronts

The top brass of the Indian Army met in Delhi for two days to discuss the ongoing situation along the northern borders amid the continuing border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.

"A meeting of the Army Commanders was conducted on August 20-21 to review the security situation and operational preparedness on both the Northern and Western Fronts," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Interestingly, this was not the regular Army Commanders Conference that is held twice every year.

During the meeting, the Army Chief was briefed about the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by his commanders.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs.

According to sources, the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and other areas also came up for discussion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)