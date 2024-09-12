Report On Sexual Abuse At NCC Camp In Tamil Nadu 'Shocking': High Court

The school's principal had also been arrested.

The Madras High Court on Thursday said the report of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) relating to the alleged sexual abuse of girls at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in the state's Krishnagiri district was "shocking".

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji made the observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate AP Suryaprakasam, seeking to transfer the investigation into the incident from Krishnagiri police to the CBI.

After perusing the report, the court said the TNSLSA in its report stated that one of the instructors present in the two-day fake NCC camp showed weapons (guns) and threatened the students not to reveal anything about the incident to anyone. The main accused, Sivaraman, who is now dead, threatened students that he would cut off their little fingers if said anything. All of this happened inside the premises of a school, Moreover. the organisers conducted a campfire inside the school on two occasions, mingled with the students and Sivaraman moved freely with them, the bench added.

The bench had directed the TNSLSA to visit the school, interact with the students, parents and the teachers, besides the school management. The authority filed a report after that.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that as per the directive of the court, the government had issued a show-cause notice to the school and since the reply was not satisfactory, the Krishnagiri District Educational Officer has recommended that the Director of Private Schools appoint a Special Officer to administer the school. The officer will be appointed in a week or two, he added.

He said an interim compensation was also paid to the survivors through a Fast Track Mahila Court.

Advocate General PS Raman said the accused, Sivaraman, died by suicide after consuming rat poison. The school principal and correspondent had been arrested earlier. Show-cause notices will be issued to three schools where such fake NCC camps were conducted and action will be taken, he added.

AP Suryaprakasam submitted that whether Sivaraman committed suicide or not should be thoroughly investigated. The students should be given free medical treatment in a private hospital and an "ex-gratia" amount should be given to the girls, he added.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on September 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)