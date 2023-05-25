Renowned Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana Admitted To Hospital, On Ventilator Support

Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. (File)

Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and is on ventilator support, his family said today.

70-year-old Munawwar Rana has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here after his health deteriorated following a surgery to remove gallbladder stones, his daughter Sumaiya Rana told news agency PTI.

The poet was also suffering from throat cancer and undergoing dialysis.

Sumaiya Rana said her father had undergone a gall bladder operation at the hospital last Tuesday.

When he was brought to the hospital for dialysis, it was found that his gallbladder was damaged due to stones. He was operated upon but since then his health has been deteriorating, she said.

A native of Rae Bareli district, Rana was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

Mr Rana, a prominent name in 'mushaira' circles, is one of India's most popular and admired poets who writes both in Hindi and Urdu. One of his most famous poems is 'Maa' in which he used the genre of 'ghazal' to extol the virtues of a mother.



