Reminds of 'Jungle Raj Of 1990s': Prashant Kishore On Madhubani Road

No reaction came from the state government on Prashant Kishor's tweet. (File)

'Jan Suraaj' campaign convenor Prashant Kishor on Thursday sought to puncture his former mentor Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claims of having given a face-lift to the state's roads.

90 के दशक के जंगलराज में बिहार में सड़कों की स्थिति की याद दिलाता यह बिहार के मधुबनी जिले का नेशनल हाईवे 227 (L) है।



अभी हाल में ही #Nitishkumar जी एक कार्यक्रम में पथ निर्माण विभाग के लोगों को बोल रहे थे कि बिहार में सड़कों की अच्छी स्थिति के बारे में उन्हें सबको बताना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/Qp0ehEluty — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 23, 2022

Prashant Kishor, who is touring the, shared on his Twitter handle an image of a national highway passing through Madhubani district which, he said, reminded him of the "jungle raj of 1990s".

"Nitish ji had recently told officials of road construction department that they must tell the people about the condition of roads in the state", Prashant Kishor tweeted, with barely concealed sarcasm.

"Jungle raj of 1990s" was a reference to the Lalu Prasad and Rabri Yadav of the RJD who together ruled Bihar for 15 years until the defeat of their Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by Nitish Kumar in 2005. Lawlessness and abysmal state of roads were the two primary counts on which the RJD faced criticism.

Prashant Kishor, who had helped the Lalu Yadav-Nitish Kumar alliance clinch a victory in the 2015 assembly polls, now feels that the two leaders have let the state down.

Having given up his career which gave him the opportunity to rub shoulders with the who's who of Indian politics, Prashant Kishor has come out with the promise of transformational, bottom-up politics in his home state.

Although no reaction came from the state government on Prashant Kishor's tweet, the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways reacted to a newspaper report that he had shared.

"The work on NH mentioned in the article will be done by NHAI. However, the road is yet to be handed over by the State Govt. The work on the said project will begin in two weeks," the ministry tweeted.

