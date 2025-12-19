Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link To Download, Raise Objections Here

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Jeevika recruitment examination. The exam was conducted between November 19 and December 15 for various posts under the Jeevika scheme.

Candidates can access the answer key on the official website by logging in with their Login ID/Application Number and password. The response sheet is available in PDF format.

After downloading the answer key, candidates can check whether their responses are correct and estimate their probable scores. If any discrepancy is found, candidates can raise objections online within the stipulated time.

BRLPS has also opened the objection window. Candidates who are dissatisfied with any answer can submit objections through the official portal till December 25, 2025.

Steps To Download Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025

Visit the official BRLPS recruitment website

Log in using your Application Number/Login ID and password

Click on the Answer Key / Response Sheet link

Select your post and exam date

Download the answer key PDF

Match your responses with the official answer key

Direct Link to Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025

What Happens After Checking the Answer Key

Once the objection window closes, BRLPS will review all the objections submitted by candidates. If any objection is found valid, the necessary corrections will be incorporated into the final answer key.

BRLPS is expected to release the final answer key and results together. Candidates can expect their scorecards to be issued in the coming weeks. However, no official result date has been announced yet.