Remains Of 2,500-3,000-Year-Old Civilisation Found In Jharkhand's Chouparan

Archaeological evidence of a 2,500-3,000-year-old civilisation has been discovered in Chouparan block of the Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

Dr Abhishek Singh Amar, Head of Asian Studies, Department of History at Hamilton College, New York, had recently visited the site and described it as a major centre of archaeological importance.

He believes extensive excavations could reveal more insights into ancient civilisations.

Earlier, teams from the Ranchi and Patna zones of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had explored Daihar, Sohra, Mangarh, and Hathindar villages in the region.

They collected samples of Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) -- a type of black-glazed pottery associated with civilisations dating back to 300 to 100 BC.

A proposal has been sent to the ASI's central office for further excavations and research.

The Patna Zone ASI team, led by archaeologist M.G. Nicose, identified a massive mound in Mangarh village as an ancient Buddhist stupa. Villagers have worshipped this high mound for generations.

Over the past 70 years, numerous statues and stone slabs have been unearthed in Mangarh, Daihar, and Hathindar villages during pond digging, well construction, and agricultural activities. However, due to the lack of preservation, many of these artifacts have been lost or stolen.

A large divine statue, revered by locals as Mata Kamala, is among the significant discoveries.

Ancient statues of Gautam Buddha, Buddhist goddess Tara, Marichi, Avalokiteshvara, Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, and Ganesha have also been found in the area.

In Hathindar village, archaeologists have recovered an ancient Sati stone and a terracotta ring well, further indicating the site's historical significance.

Two years ago, Dr Arpita Ranjan from ASI's Delhi office examined stone slabs bearing ancient inscriptions. Researchers from India and abroad have since visited Chouparan to study the artifacts.

Experts believe that deciphering these inscriptions could provide crucial insights into the lost civilisation.

