'Religious Tattoo' Found Unfit For Central Forces, Man Approaches Court

The man approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision. (Representational)

A man who was declared unfit for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other forces for having a "religious tattoo" on the dorsum of his right hand has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision.

The counsel for the authorities opposed the plea saying that the right arm is the saluting hand and this tattoo was not permissible under the relevant guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The court, which was told by the petitioner that he was willing to remove the tattoo by a minor laser surgery, noted the detailed medical examination and the review medical examination showed there were no other defects found in him.

It disposed of the petition by giving liberty to the man to appear before the new medical board constituted by the authorities after removal of the tattoo.

"Keeping in view the aforesaid position as well as in the interest of justice, we hereby dispose of the present petition by giving liberty to the petitioner to appear before the freshly constituted medical board of the respondents after two weeks from today after having the tattoo in the dorsum of the right hand removed," the court said.

"...in case the petitioner is found fit by the said medical board, the respondents shall further process the selection of petitioner for the post in question in accordance with law," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Saurabh Banerjee said in its order.

The petitioner submitted that he was found unfit in the detailed medical examination held on September 28 and thereafter, in review medical examination on September 29 for the post of constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces, NIA, SSF and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 on the ground that he has a religious tattoo marks on the dorsum of right hand which was not permissible.

He sought quashing of the results of the two examinations and that he be appointed to the post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)