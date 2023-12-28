Reliance Jio's 'BharatGPT' To Rival ChatGPT

Reliance Jio is very excited to offer 5G private networks, said Akash Ambani. (Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Reliance Jio are working to develop an Artificial Intelligence project called "Bharat GPT", announced Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm. He also indicated Reliance Jio's plans to launch an operating system (OS) for televisions, while speaking at the IIT-B's Techfest on Wednesday.

"We have been working on a project with IIT Bombay to launch the Bharat GPT programme. We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all our sectors," Mr Ambani said.

AI is going to "consume everything. To me, AI stands for artificial intelligence, and also stands for all included," he said, stressing that AI will be transforming every area of products and services.

Reliance Jio is very excited to offer 5G private networks which includes a 5G stack to any enterprise, he added.

The company will launch products and services in media space, commerce, communication and devices, said the 32-year-old Ambani family scion.

On plans for launching its own OS, he said. "We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for the TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it."

He termed Jio the largest startup in the world and India the "biggest innovation centre" for the next decade. India will become a $6 trillion economy by the end of the decade, added the Reliance Jio chairman.