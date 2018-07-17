Release Of Water From Sardar Sarovar Dam Tunnel Stopped After Heavy Rain

As a result of good rainfall, the water level in Sardar Sarovar Dam went up to 110.95 metres.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam in Gujarat has stopped releasing water from the irrigation bypass tunnel or IBPT following heavy rains in the dam's catchment areas in the state and Madhya Pradesh, a top official has said.



Due to drinking water crisis, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam had started releasing Sardar Sarovar dam water from the irrigation bypass tunnel in February this year and it was scheduled to continue till the end of this month, JN Singh, Chief Secretary of the Gujarat government told news agency PTI over the phone yesterday.



"However, owing to heavy rains in the dam's catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam yesterday stopped releasing water from the IBPT. As per the earlier schedule, the release of water was supposed to continue till July 31," Mr Singh said.



As a result of good rainfall, the water level of the dam went up to 110.95 metres yesterday afternoon, Mr Singh said.



He said more rainfall is expected in these two neighbouring states as per the India Meteorological Department(IMD).



