Relationship With India Strong Through Democratic Ideals, Says US In Republic Day Greeting

The US greeted India on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties remain strong through the democratic ideals the two countries share.

"Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!" the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.

"The US joins India in honouring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world''s largest democracy," it said.

The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

