Regulate Remuneration Given To Nurses In Private Institutions: Centre To States

The Centre has asked all the states to regulate the remuneration given to nurses working in private medical institutions.Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in Lok Sabha that several advisories have been sent to all chief ministers to do the needful for providing better salaries to the nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes."Private institutions cannot remain unregulated" and for that the state governments, if necessary, should bring a legislation so that "this sector can be regulated," he said.The minister said the government has received representation from the All India Government Nurses Federation demanding revision in pay and allowances against the 7th central pay commission's report."The government has examined their demands along with the demands of other associations. The government accepted the Commission's recommendations on minimum pay, fitment factor, index of rationalisation, pay matrices and general recommendations on pay without any material alteration," he said.Mr Nadda said the recommendation on allowances was referred to an empowered committee, comprising the finance secretary, secretary (expenditure) as chairman and secretaries of ministries of home, defence, health, personnel, posts and chairman Railway Board as members for further consideration.