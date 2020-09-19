Refused Petrol Over Mask Violation, Mob Ransacks Pump In Maharashtra: Cops

Police said the accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. (Representational)

A mob of 10 people ransacked a petrol pump and assaulted staff in Manickpur area of Palghar district over mask violations and efforts were on to catch them, police said on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station said the incident happened on Friday evening after the pump attendants refused to give the accused fuel as they were not wearing masks.

He said the accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity.

