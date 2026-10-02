A Plea For Second Chance, Apology In Akash Anand's Post For Aunt Mayawati

The family feud within the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is back in the spotlight, with party chief Mayawati going in a loop of hiring and firing her nephew, Akash Anand. In the latest round, Mayawati expelled him from the party, claiming that he was still not acting on his own judgment but at the behest of his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth. However, Akash's recent apology post for his aunt has sparked rumours of a reconciliation.

Akash, in a post on X, asked Mayawati for an opportunity to serve the party again.

Calling Mayawati his "political guru" and "inspiration", Akash said, "Everything I learned in politics was from you, and everything I did was under your guidance...I simply want the opportunity to serve the party and its mission again under your leadership. Trust is built not by words but by actions, and I will prove it through my conduct and hard work."

He also backed Mayawati's decision to expel his father-in-law from the party.

"Your decision to expel Shri Ashok Siddharth Ji from the party and regarding his renunciation is entirely appropriate, and I stand with that decision. Relationships are important, but the mission is bigger than that. It is my responsibility to put the interests of the party and the movement above personal and family interests," he said.

Akash further made it clear that he would not be joining any other political party.

"For the past few days, various news and rumors have been circulating about me in the media and on social media. I want to make it clear: I am not joining any other political party. Not today, not ever. For me, BSP is not just a party; it is my family. At that time, I had distanced myself from social media, so I was unable to repost your post. My silence was misunderstood and gave rise to rumors. If this has hurt you, I apologise," he wrote.

Last month, Mayawati removed Akash Anand from the post of chief national coordinator and expelled him from the party, claiming that he worked under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and that he needed greater maturity. The BSP chief, in a long post on X, spoke about the irresponsible conduct of her nephew.

Siddharth had recently announced retirement from politics while affirming full faith in Mayawati's leadership, but that did little to restore the strained ties.

Mayawati had earlier said that neither Akash nor his brother, Ishan Anand, would be given any position in the party, but subsequently announced that Ishan would be given a "respectable role".