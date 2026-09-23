Mayawati Hands One Nephew Key Party Post, Snubs The Other

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, or the BSP, had buried the key part at Point No 7, which was also the last point in the press statement, about Ishan Anand, the BSP chief's nephew, being appointed the party's new national coordinator, replacing his brother Akash Anand.

Ishan and Akash are the sons of Anand Kumar, Mayawati's younger brother and a BSP national vice-president, while their sister is Deepika Anand.

The decision was announced at a All India Review Meeting of the BSP's national executive held at the party headquarters in Lucknow and chaired by Mayawati, a four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Analysis | From Mayawati's Heir To Outcast: The Akash Anand Story

Ishan Anand, who has completed his LLM and legal studies, was present at the meeting along with his father Anand Kumar. Akash Anand, who has been relieved of all party responsibilities, was not seen at the meeting.

Ishan, in his address after his appointment, thanked Mayawati for entrusting him with the "big responsibility" of national coordinator and said he would perform his duties with "full honesty and dedication".

He also invoked the legacy of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram and said he would work on the path shown by Mayawati, according to a BSP statement.

"She has entrusted me with the big responsibility of national coordinator in the Bahujan Samaj Party, which I will try my best to discharge with full honesty and dedication," Ishan said, assuring party workers that he would work to take forward the party's activities and would not disappoint them.

At the review meeting, Mayawati again attacked Akash Anand, claiming that he continues to work under the influence of his father-in-law.

Ishan's appointment comes against the backdrop of a series of changes involving Mayawati's family in the BSP.

On September 3, 70-year-old Mayawati removed Akash Anand from the post of chief national coordinator, saying he needed greater maturity and that it would not be appropriate to entrust him with major responsibilities at that stage.

She also said Akash was being influenced by his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, a former BSP Rajya Sabha MP who was expelled by Mayawati for alleged anti-party activities.

A week later, she said Akash had been set "completely free" from the party.

Mayawati had said earlier this month that neither Akash nor Ishan would be given any position in the party, but subsequently announced that Ishan would be given a "respectable role", while Akash and Deepika would remain away from party responsibilities.