Receiving 'Abusive Calls' Over Maharashtra Crisis: Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi

Proyanka Chaturvedi said she got some threatening calls over the past couple of days.(FILE)

Amid the tussle for supremacy in the ruling Shiv Sena between the groups led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, party Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said she had received some threatening calls over the past couple of days.

She said she had met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the "threat and abusive calls".

"Met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey @sanjayp_1 ji with regards to threat and abusive calls I have been receiving since yesterday through VoIP calls, over the developing political situation in the state." "Thank him for his time and hope to find out who these cowards are,” she said.

