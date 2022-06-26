'Rebel MLAs Prisoners In Assam, Visuals On NDTV': Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray addressed a meeting of Shiv Sena's youth wing.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray today said some of the MLAs in the rebel camp now feel they have been kidnapped and are prisoners in BJP-ruled Assam.

"Now they feel they have been kidnapped. Now they are prisoners there. Some leaders were shoved into buses. The visuals were shown on NDTV," Aaditya Thackeray said during a meeting of Shiv Sena's youth wing.

Eknath Shinde, a minister in the Maharashtra government, has rebelled against Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mr Shinde has claimed the support of nearly 40 MLAs and all of them are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Without naming the BJP, he said he felt ashamed that a party, which is in power at the Centre and Assam, has taken the MLAs from another ruling party from a different state and kept them in the northeastern state that is reeling under floods.

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis - #EknathShinde and atleast 35 other MLAs are being flown from Surat to Guwahati. Buses being placed at LGBI Airport at Guwahati to take them to a city hotel. @ndtv reports pic.twitter.com/Dq6MJkAIp7 — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) June 21, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray said that all the MLAs who rebelled do not deserve to be in the Shiv Sena.

"Each MLA who has rebelled has two options. Join BJP or join Prahar. They are not deserving of Shiv Sena or the bow and arrow symbol," the 30-year-old said.

The Mumbai civic polls are expected to be held later this year and the Shiv Sena, which has been ruling Asia's largest civic body for nearly three decades, is striving to retain its hold over it.