Real Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi Is Walking On His Path: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary today (File)

Taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and vision and walking on the path shown by him is a real tribute to him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

On the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mr Fadnavis called upon people to make the Clean India Mission a success as the issue of cleanliness was very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart.

The chief minister paid tributes to him on the occasion and also took part in a padyatra here in Maharashtra.

"Shat shat namanto Mahatma Gandhiji on his birth anniversary today as we are entering Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, let us strive to work hard to dedicate a Swachh Bharat to him this year," Mr Fadnavis said in a tweet.

"From clean mind to clean nation...taking inspiration from Bapu's thoughts and vision and walking on the path shown by him is a real tribute to him," he said in another tweet.

The padyatra led by Mr Fadnavis passed through many city roads decorated with colourful 'rangolis'.

Today is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Mr Fadnavis paid tributes to him and recalled his slogan dedicated to members of Indian armed forces and farmers.

Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi ji and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji this morning in Nagpur on the birth anniversaries.

श्री महात्मा गांधीजी आणि श्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्रीजी यांना आज जयंतीनिमित्त नागपूर येथे पुष्पांजली अर्पण केली. pic.twitter.com/DauKK03ZPh - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 2, 2018

'JaiJawanJaiKisan! Our salutations to a great son of Bharat Mata, known for his simplicity and great leadership, our former PM Lal Bahadur Shastriji, on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar visited the Bapu Kutir at Mahatma Gandhi's Sevagram Ashram in the neighbouring Wardha district and paid tributes to him.

