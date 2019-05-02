Ready To Deal With Impact Of US Sanctions On Iran, Says India

Iran was the third-largest supplier of oil to India. (File)

India is ready to deal with the impact of US sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said today.

India was Iran's top oil client after China.

However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran's eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.

