"Russian Oil Important For Indian Economy": Moscow On Trump's Claims

Russia has responded to Donald Trump's claim - that India will stop buying discounted crude oil from Moscow, purchases he has grumbled over loudly as 'supporting' Moscow's war on Ukraine - with a mention of 'trustworthy and comprehensive dialogue over oil and gas'.

"Russian oil is important for the Indian economy," Moscow said in a brief statement following Trump's remarks and Indian government's cautious reply - that "it has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario".

"We proceed from the understanding of Indian government policy... it reflects the national interest of the Indian people and national economy, and those goals will not contradict Russia-India relations. We will continue discussing cooperation with India regarding oil and gas."

The statement also made it clear Russia will not look to interfere in India-US relations but, equally, seemed to remind Delhi of long-standing ties with Moscow. "We respect bilateral relations... India has a bilateral relation with Russia."

The tug of war between the US and Russia - over India's purchase of crude oil - has rumbled on, growing in intensity, since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The West, particularly the United States, has pushed India to stop buying Russian oil, which is being offered at a discount as President Vladimir Putin tries to circumvent sanctions and raise funds for the Ukraine war.

Trump, who last year declared he could end the war 'with one phone call', has been vocal on this topic. The purchases led to a 25 per cent 'penalty' tariff on Indian exports to the US.

India, meanwhile, has repeatedly said it will not bow to pressure that could impact national security. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have both said Russian oil purchases will continue for as long as it makes economic sense.

Jaishankar has also pointed to the West's double standards in still buying Russian gas.

On this narrative Trump this week declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying from Russia. "He's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can't do it immediately. It's a bit of a process but it is going to be over soon," the US President said.

India responded by saying its focus is on ensuring stable energy prices for its citizens and securing supplies, for now and for the future. "This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," the External Affairs Ministry said.

Significantly, the statement also indicated expanded energy purchases from the US.

"The current administration (referring to Trump's second term) has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," India said.

