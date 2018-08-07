Reach Out To Dalits To Counter Opposition's 'Negative Campaign', Says BJP

The SC wing also launched its dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter account to connect with booth-level workers all over the country.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2018 08:17 IST
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad having food with a Dalit family. (File pic)

New Delhi: 

The BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha today asked its members to reach out to the Dalit community to counter the negative campaign of opposition parties, as it launched various social media initiatives to spread awareness about welfare schemes of the central government.

Addressing the members, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said that whenever the BJP has come to power, the party worked for the uplift of the Dalit community.

"National Scheduled Caste Front has conducted satisfactory work and I appreciated their work. The Morcha should reach out to the Dalit community to end the disinformation spread among Dalit societies by other political parties against the BJP government. Spread awareness regarding welfare schemes launched by the Centre and states," Mr Lal said.

