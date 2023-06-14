Re-Examining Multi-Crore Bitcoin Scam, Says Karnataka Home Minister

The Congress had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of covering up the case. (Representational)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said today that the state government is re-examining the multi-crore Bitcoin scam, which had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021.

The Congress, then in opposition, had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of trying to cover it up as it "involved big names".

"We (Congress) are in the government now, we are opening things. I'm re-examining the Bitcoin case, we are doing it. It's not even a month since we came to power." Mr Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki , was accused of hacking the state government's e-procurement site and siphoning off over Rs 11.5 crore. There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case.

Regarding the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Home Minister said investigation is on in the case and the matter is also in the court. The government will do everything possible to get justice for the candidates, he added.

"In order to get justice for them (candidates), I'm talking to the Advocate General and DG (Director General of Police). We are discussing what can be done to provide justice and we will do all that is possible within the ambit of law, as the case is under investigation and the matter is also in the court," Mr Parameshwara said.

