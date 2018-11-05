'Indira Gandhi Used Hitler's Language': Ravi Shankar Prasad To Congress

Ravi Shankar Prasad said Mallikarjun Kharge cannot move a step without the permission from the "family"

The BJP on Monday criticised senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler and said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who used the language of former German Chancellor.

"Kharge has gone a step forward. He has called Modi a Hitler. I am shocked. The language of Hitler was used by Indira Gandhi during Emergency," union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference.

Hitting out at Mr Kharge, he said that the Congress leader, who cannot move a step without the permission from the "family", is making allegations against the party which follows all democratic norms.

"It is their desperation. I can understand that. When they sense defeat, they got desperate," Mr Prasad said.

Speaking at a "Samvidhaan Bachao Parishad" organised in Bandra by the Mumbai Congress, Mr Kharge said on Sunday Modi wants to do to India what dictator Adolf Hitler did to Germany.

"The BJP hasn't been able to walk four steps in the right direction in the past four years. They don't have any right to point a finger at the Congress and ask us what has been done in the past 70 years.

"The BJP is trying to bring dictatorship in the country. Modi wants to do to India what Adolf Hitler did to Germany. The Constitution is in danger and we need to fight the BJP's attempts to destroy it," Mr Kharge said.