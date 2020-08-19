'Sushant Singh Rajput Will Now Rest In Peace': Minister On Court Order For CBI Probe

Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the "exemplary courage" shown by the actor's family.

BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hailed a Supreme Court order upholding a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Sushant Rajput's death case as a triumph of justice.

He also praised the "exemplary courage" shown by the actor's family and the "overpowering desire of the people of India" to see justice in the case and called it a new milestone.

"Justice triumphs! The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court," Mr Prasad tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput, to the CBI. The top court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Mr Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.